Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Poll: Trump approval ratings hit new low
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Poll: Trump approval ratings hit new low
The latest Gallup Poll shows that President Trump's approval ratings have dropped to 37%, the lowest of his presidency.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump (15 Videos)
Poll: Trump approval ratings hit new low
Trump on wiretapping: Talk to Fox News
Tapper: WH damn sure isn't defending US credibility
Shep Smith answers Trump's call to go ask Fox
Did Trump snub Merkel handshake?
Supporters rally for Trump in New York
President Trump starts rally attacking media
Trump brings supporter on stage during rally
Congress could force release of Trump's taxes
Trump: I can live with 2 or 1-state solution
Trump White House seeing chaotic first month
Watch Trump ignore several questions on Russia
Flynn: One of the greatest presidencies
Judge rejects request to delay travel ban case
Trump defends ban, Trudeau has opposing view
Trump shakes Japanese PM's hand for 19 seconds
See More
Poll: Trump approval ratings hit new low
New Day
The latest Gallup Poll shows that President Trump's approval ratings have dropped to 37%, the lowest of his presidency.
Source: CNN