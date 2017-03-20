Breaking News

During the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing for nominee Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) called the GOP's delay of a hearing or vote on Merrick Garland an "extraordinary blockade" that was "totally unprecedented in our country's whole history."
Sen. Leahy: Republicans blockaded Garland

