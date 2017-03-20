Blumenthal: I will use tools to block Gorsuch

On CNN's New Day, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said there needs to be a special prosecutor to study evidence of Russian meddling in the US election and went on to say he will use every tool at his disposal to block Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch if he is outside the mainstream.
