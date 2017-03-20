Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

blumenthal new day 320
blumenthal new day 320

    JUST WATCHED

    Blumenthal: I will use tools to block Gorsuch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Blumenthal: I will use tools to block Gorsuch

On CNN's New Day, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said there needs to be a special prosecutor to study evidence of Russian meddling in the US election and went on to say he will use every tool at his disposal to block Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch if he is outside the mainstream.
Source: CNN

Trump's Supreme Court pick (14 Videos)

See More

Blumenthal: I will use tools to block Gorsuch

New Day

On CNN's New Day, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said there needs to be a special prosecutor to study evidence of Russian meddling in the US election and went on to say he will use every tool at his disposal to block Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch if he is outside the mainstream.
Source: CNN