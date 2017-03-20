Breaking News
JUST WATCHED
Neil Gorsuch faces Senate Judiciary Committee
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Neil Gorsuch faces Senate Judiciary Committee
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) delivers the opening statement as Judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing on his Supreme Court nomination begins.
Source: CNN
