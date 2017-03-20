Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Russia doing 'everything they can' to weaken West
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Russia doing 'everything they can' to weaken West
"I think actually the [U.S.-Russia] relationship could stay either frozen or even get a little worse," says former Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott.
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Russia doing 'everything they can' to weaken West
Mogherini: We've entered different phase with US
Why are we feeling more frazzled?
Peer to peer: Merkel's first meeting with Trump
Syrian refugees 'dream of going home'
German diplomat: 'Europe is alive and kicking'
Former ambassador: Merkel can handle Trump
Dutch Green leader: 'We stopped populism'
McCain: 'More latitude' for commanders in Syria
Dutch election: Will the center hold?
This boxer gave Mussolini's Italy a black eye
Oxford University: EU workers must stay in UK
See More
Russia doing 'everything they can' to weaken West
Amanpour
"I think actually the [U.S.-Russia] relationship could stay either frozen or even get a little worse," says former Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott.
Source: CNN