Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

nunes russia hearing
nunes russia hearing

    JUST WATCHED

    Hearing held on Russia activity in US election

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hearing held on Russia activity in US election

The House Intelligence Committee holds a hearing on its investigation into Russian activity in the 2016 election campaign.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Hearing held on Russia activity in US election

The House Intelligence Committee holds a hearing on its investigation into Russian activity in the 2016 election campaign.
Source: CNN