Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hearing on russia investigation rogers british intelligence allee_00001903
hearing on russia investigation rogers british intelligence allee_00001903

    JUST WATCHED

    NSA Chief denies British spying accusation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NSA Chief denies British spying accusation

National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers was asked about a claim that British intelligence might have spied on Trump tower on behalf of the US.
Source: CNN

Comey and NSA chief testify on wiretaps (7 Videos)

See More

NSA Chief denies British spying accusation

National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers was asked about a claim that British intelligence might have spied on Trump tower on behalf of the US.
Source: CNN