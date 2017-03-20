Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
NSA Chief denies British spying accusation
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
NSA Chief denies British spying accusation
National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers was asked about a claim that British intelligence might have spied on Trump tower on behalf of the US.
Source: CNN
Comey and NSA chief testify on wiretaps (7 Videos)
NSA Chief denies British spying accusation
FBI director asked about Manafort questioning
Comey confirms FBI probe into 2016 election
Rep. Adam Schiff: Russia will meddle again
Hearing held on Russia activity in US election
The wiretapping saga in 2 minutes
Comey: No info to support wiretapping tweets
See More
NSA Chief denies British spying accusation
National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers was asked about a claim that British intelligence might have spied on Trump tower on behalf of the US.
Source: CNN