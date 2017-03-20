Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Comey: No info to support wiretapping tweets
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Comey: No info to support wiretapping tweets
During a hearing on the investigation into Russian activity in the 2016 election, FBI Director James Comey says there is no information to support President Trump's unverified wiretapping claims.
Source: CNN
FBI Director James Comey (7 Videos)
Comey: No info to support wiretapping tweets
Rep. Adam Schiff: Russia will meddle again
Hearing held on Russia activity in US election
Who is James Comey?
Comey 'incredulous' over Trump wiretap claim
Timeline of Moscow meddling allegations
Comey confirms FBI probe into 2016 election
See More
Comey: No info to support wiretapping tweets
During a hearing on the investigation into Russian activity in the 2016 election, FBI Director James Comey says there is no information to support President Trump's unverified wiretapping claims.
Source: CNN