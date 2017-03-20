Breaking News

FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers are at the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on March 20, 2017.
    Comey: No info to support wiretapping tweets

During a hearing on the investigation into Russian activity in the 2016 election, FBI Director James Comey says there is no information to support President Trump's unverified wiretapping claims.
Source: CNN

