Comey responds to Trump tweet at hearing

The official Presidential Twitter account tweeted an exchange between the Director of the National Security Agency and committee chair Devin Nunes on how there is no evidence vote totals were changed in a series of 2016 battleground states. FBI Director James Comey responded to a similar question at the Russia hearing.
