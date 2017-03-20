Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Kentucky rally
Donald Trump Kentucky rally

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: We all bleed the same red blood

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: We all bleed the same red blood

President Donald Trump expresses a message of unity at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, amid an FBI investigation into connections between Trump's campaign and Russia.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: We all bleed the same red blood

President Donald Trump expresses a message of unity at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, amid an FBI investigation into connections between Trump's campaign and Russia.
Source: CNN