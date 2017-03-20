Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Comey: No info supporting wiretapping tweets
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Comey: No info supporting wiretapping tweets
During a Congressional hearing, FBI Director James Comey says that he has no information to support President Trump's unverified wiretapping claims.
Source: CNN
Top News (10 Videos)
Comey: No info supporting wiretapping tweets
Neil Gorsuch faces Senate Judiciary Committee
Poll: Trump approval ratings hit new low
Ex-teacher sought in alleged kidnapping
US & China agree to cooperate on N. Korea
Waiter asks diners for proof of residency
Clinton: I'm ready to come out of the woods
Blumenthal: I will use tools to block Gorsuch
Drugs, alcohol in Orly gunman's blood
Breitbart takes aim at Paul Ryan
See More
Comey: No info supporting wiretapping tweets
During a Congressional hearing, FBI Director James Comey says that he has no information to support President Trump's unverified wiretapping claims.
Source: CNN