FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on March 20, 2017.
    Comey: No info supporting wiretapping tweets

During a Congressional hearing, FBI Director James Comey says that he has no information to support President Trump's unverified wiretapping claims.
During a Congressional hearing, FBI Director James Comey says that he has no information to support President Trump's unverified wiretapping claims.
