    Comey: No info supporting wiretapping tweets

During a Congressional hearing, FBI Director James Comey says that he has no information to support President Trump's unverified wiretapping claims.
During a Congressional hearing, FBI Director James Comey says that he has no information to support President Trump's unverified wiretapping claims.
