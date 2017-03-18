Breaking News

Mike Pence Florida
    Mike Pence stumps for health care bill

Vice President Mike Pence took his health care pitch on the road, telling small business owners and government leaders in Jacksonville, Florida, that the Republican plan to replace Obamacare would allow states to impose a work requirement for able-bodied Medicaid recipients.
Source: WJXT

