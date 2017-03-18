Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

fareed zakaria ctn 2
fareed zakaria ctn 2

    JUST WATCHED

    Fareed Zakaria's full interview on Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fareed Zakaria's full interview on Trump

CNN's Fareed Zakaria sits down with CNN Tonight host Don Lemon to discuss the state of Donald Trump's presidency.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Fareed Zakaria's full interview on Trump

CNN's Fareed Zakaria sits down with CNN Tonight host Don Lemon to discuss the state of Donald Trump's presidency.
Source: CNN