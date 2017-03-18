Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Fareed Zakaria's full interview on Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Fareed Zakaria's full interview on Trump
CNN's
Fareed Zakaria
sits down with CNN Tonight host
Don Lemon
to discuss the state of Donald Trump's presidency.
Source: CNN
President Donald Trump (15 Videos)
Fareed Zakaria's full interview on Trump
Supporters rally for Trump in New York
President Trump starts rally attacking media
Trump brings supporter on stage during rally
Congress could force release of Trump's taxes
Trump: I can live with 2 or 1-state solution
Trump White House seeing chaotic first month
Watch Trump ignore several questions on Russia
Flynn: One of the greatest presidencies
Judge rejects request to delay travel ban case
Trump defends ban, Trudeau has opposing view
Trump shakes Japanese PM's hand for 19 seconds
Tapper: Trump's tweets a window into his soul
Trump slams 'so-called' judge who halted ban
CNN/ORC poll: Trump approval rating at 44%
Trump's foreign policy sparks confusion
See More
Fareed Zakaria's full interview on Trump
CNN's
Fareed Zakaria
sits down with CNN Tonight host
Don Lemon
to discuss the state of Donald Trump's presidency.
Source: CNN