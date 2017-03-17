Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump meets with Angela Merkel _00000000
Trump meets with Angela Merkel _00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump meets with Merkel

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump meets with Merkel

President Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump meets with Merkel

President Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House.
Source: CNN