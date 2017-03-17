Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump climate change funding budget sot_00000415
Trump climate change funding budget sot_00000415

    JUST WATCHED

    Mulvaney: Not spending money on climate change

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mulvaney: Not spending money on climate change

Director of OMB Mick Mulvaney explains the cuts to climate change research and scientific research in President Trump's proposed budget.
Source: CNN

President Trump's budget cuts (11 Videos)

See More

Mulvaney: Not spending money on climate change

Newsroom

Director of OMB Mick Mulvaney explains the cuts to climate change research and scientific research in President Trump's proposed budget.
Source: CNN