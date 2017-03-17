Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rep. Collins: I'd never cut Meals on Wheels
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rep. Collins: I'd never cut Meals on Wheels
New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, a longtime backer of President Trump, said he does not support the President's budget plan to cut funds for Meals on Wheels.
Source: CNN
President Trump's budget cuts (11 Videos)
Rep. Collins: I'd never cut Meals on Wheels
Trump unveils first budget proposal
Sen. Inhofe: EPA is brainwashing our kids
WH demands deep cuts for State Dept, U.N.
Coast Guard, TSA could face deep budget cuts
Rep.: Coast Guard budget cuts don't make sense
Breaking down Trump's budget proposal
Trump's budget plan has EPA bracing for cuts
Trump's budget plan could hit State Department
Trump previews budget plan on 'Fox & Friends'
Trump: Federal budget is a mess, we'll fix it
Rep. Garrett: We need route to balanced budget
See More
Rep. Collins: I'd never cut Meals on Wheels
New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, a longtime backer of President Trump, said he does not support the President's budget plan to cut funds for Meals on Wheels.
Source: CNN