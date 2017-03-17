Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Dad gets emotional about losing son to heroin

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dad gets emotional about losing son to heroin

Rep. Chris Collins responds to a father who lost his son to drug addiction on how President Donald Trump's administration plans to improve drug treatment programs.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Dad gets emotional about losing son to heroin

Rep. Chris Collins responds to a father who lost his son to drug addiction on how President Donald Trump's administration plans to improve drug treatment programs.
Source: CNN