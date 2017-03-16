Spicer: Trump stands by wiretapping claim

Breaking News

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Trump stands by his unfounded allegation that former President Obama wiretapped him at Trump Tower during the election. The speaker of the House, the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman and the ranking Democrat on the committee said they've seen no evidence of President Donald Trump's accusation.
