Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tom price town hall 2
tom price town hall 2

    JUST WATCHED

    Tom Price: Republican plan is much better

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tom Price: Republican plan is much better

Secretary Tom Price said he strongly believes the GOP health plan is much better than Obamacare, defending his previous statement that no one will be "financially worse off" under the new proposal.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (15 Videos)

See More

Tom Price: Republican plan is much better

Secretary Tom Price said he strongly believes the GOP health plan is much better than Obamacare, defending his previous statement that no one will be "financially worse off" under the new proposal.
Source: CNN