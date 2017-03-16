Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spicer wiretapping defense full clip sot_00000000
Spicer wiretapping defense full clip sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Heated White House exchange you need to see

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Heated White House exchange you need to see

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump stands by his unfounded allegation that former President Obama wiretapped him at Trump Tower during the election. The speaker of the House, the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman and the ranking Democrat on the committee said they've seen no evidence of President Trump's accusation.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump wiretap claims (17 Videos)

See More

Heated White House exchange you need to see

Newsroom

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump stands by his unfounded allegation that former President Obama wiretapped him at Trump Tower during the election. The speaker of the House, the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman and the ranking Democrat on the committee said they've seen no evidence of President Trump's accusation.
Source: CNN