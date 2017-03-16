Spicer spars with CNN over wiretapping claim

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump stands by his unfounded claim that former President Obama wiretapped him at Trump Tower during the election. The speaker of the House, the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman and the ranking Democrat on the committee have all said they've seen no evidence of President Trump's accusation.
