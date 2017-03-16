Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sen. Inhofe: EPA is brainwashing our kids
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sen. Inhofe: EPA is brainwashing our kids
During an interview about President Trump's proposed budget cut to the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Inhofe said the EPA is "brainwashing our kids."
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Sen. Inhofe: EPA is brainwashing our kids
Why the Fed hiked interest rates again
See NASA's origami robot in action
What happens to Fox News investigation?
Trump's business threatens his presidency
GOP's health care bill: Winners and losers
Girl Scout cookie taste test
The many times Trump mocked unemployment rate
Happy birthday, bull run!
Italian automaker reveals flying machine
Steve McQueen's famous car found?
She teaches athletes about sexual assault
Nike unveils new 'Pro Hijab'
'Fearless Girl' takes Wall Street by storm
See how Blue Origin's new rocket will fly
McLaren 720S is powerful luxury
See More
Sen. Inhofe: EPA is brainwashing our kids
New Day
During an interview about President Trump's proposed budget cut to the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Inhofe said the EPA is "brainwashing our kids."
Source: CNN