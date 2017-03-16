Acosta: Press briefing was depressing to watch

Breaking News

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump stands by his unfounded allegation that former the Obama administration wiretapped him at Trump Tower during the election. CNN's Jim Acosta tells Jake Tapper that his defense of the claims was "depressing to watch."
