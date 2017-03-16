Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Spicer defends wiretap claims (full briefing)
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Spicer defends wiretap claims (full briefing)
White House press secretary Sean Spicer was grilled about the investigation that found no evidence of President Trump's wiretap claims during the March 16, 2017, press briefing.
Source: CNN
News Replays (10 Videos)
Spicer defends wiretap claims (full briefing)
Paul Ryan's full interview with Jake Tapper
Mark Cuban's full interview on President Trump
Kellyanne Conway full interview on New Day
Sen. Cory Booker's entire SOTU interview
Pence makes health care pitch (Entire event)
Entire Marine photo scandal briefing
Watch the full interview with Sen. Al Franken
Watch Ambassador Nikki Haley's full interview
Watch House Speaker Paul Ryan's full interview
See More
Spicer defends wiretap claims (full briefing)
White House press secretary Sean Spicer was grilled about the investigation that found no evidence of President Trump's wiretap claims during the March 16, 2017, press briefing.
Source: CNN