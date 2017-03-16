Breaking News

    Spicer defends wiretap claims (full briefing)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was grilled about the investigation that found no evidence of President Trump's wiretap claims during the March 16, 2017, press briefing.
Source: CNN

