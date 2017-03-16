Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

john king trump budget magic wall_00001428
john king trump budget magic wall_00001428

    JUST WATCHED

    Breaking down Donald Trump's budget

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Breaking down Donald Trump's budget

John King is at the magic wall looking at the winners and losers of Donald Trump's budget blueprint.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Breaking down Donald Trump's budget

John King is at the magic wall looking at the winners and losers of Donald Trump's budget blueprint.
Source: CNN