Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

valerie daniel chronic conditions GOP health care gupta pkg _00005315
valerie daniel chronic conditions GOP health care gupta pkg _00005315

    JUST WATCHED

    Mom with Crohn's nervous over health care bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mom with Crohn's nervous over health care bill

Valerie Daniel, a mother with a chronic condition, is nervous about future changes to health care laws. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (15 Videos)

See More

Mom with Crohn's nervous over health care bill

Valerie Daniel, a mother with a chronic condition, is nervous about future changes to health care laws. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports.
Source: CNN