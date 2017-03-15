Trump's 2005 tax return details revealed

President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on income of more than $150 million in 2005, the White House confirmed. The White House published its statement just before material from Trump's 2005 tax return was disclosed by journalist David Cay Johnson on his website and on MSNBC.
