Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with leaders from small community banks, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with leaders from small community banks, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's 2005 tax return details revealed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's 2005 tax return details revealed

President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on income of more than $150 million in 2005, the White House confirmed. The White House published its statement just before material from Trump's 2005 tax return was disclosed by journalist David Cay Johnson on his website and on MSNBC.
Source: CNN

Trump's Taxes (9 Videos)

See More

Trump's 2005 tax return details revealed

New Day

President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on income of more than $150 million in 2005, the White House confirmed. The White House published its statement just before material from Trump's 2005 tax return was disclosed by journalist David Cay Johnson on his website and on MSNBC.
Source: CNN