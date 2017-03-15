Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump to automakers: You'll be respected again

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump to automakers: You'll be respected again

Speaking to a group of auto workers in Ypsilanti, Michigan, President Donald Trump proclaimed jobs are coming back to the US as a result of moving away from trade deals like NAFTA and TPP.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump to automakers: You'll be respected again

Speaking to a group of auto workers in Ypsilanti, Michigan, President Donald Trump proclaimed jobs are coming back to the US as a result of moving away from trade deals like NAFTA and TPP.
Source: CNN