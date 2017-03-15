Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Graham: Americans wondering what's going on
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Graham: Americans wondering what's going on
Sen. Lindsey Graham explains what will be examined during a Senate judiciary subcommittee hearing on Russia's possible interference in the US election.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Russia (11 Videos)
Graham: Americans wondering what's going on
Tracing the Trump team's Russian relations
Russian ambassador asked if met with Trump
Trump tweets picture of Schumer, Putin
Petraeus: US can work with Russia
Calls grow for probe into Trump, Russia ties
WH staff told to save records on Russia
White House responds to Sessions-Russia ties
Trump transition team canceled ethics training
Report: Flynn, Kushner met Russian ambassador
Former Trump adviser met with Russian at RNC
Officials: Sessions had contacts with Russians
See More
Graham: Americans wondering what's going on
Sen. Lindsey Graham explains what will be examined during a Senate judiciary subcommittee hearing on Russia's possible interference in the US election.
Source: CNN