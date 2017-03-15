Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: House Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) holds a copy of the newly written American Health Care Act during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. House Republicans yesterday released details on their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, with a more conservative agenda that includes individual tax credits and grants for states replacing federal insurance subsidies. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: House Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) holds a copy of the newly written American Health Care Act during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. House Republicans yesterday released details on their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, with a more conservative agenda that includes individual tax credits and grants for states replacing federal insurance subsidies. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sources: White House urges changes to new bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sources: White House urges changes to new bill

As both Republicans and Democrats remain against the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, the White House is urging changes to help the new health care bill pass. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (15 Videos)

See More

Sources: White House urges changes to new bill

The Lead

As both Republicans and Democrats remain against the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, the White House is urging changes to help the new health care bill pass. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports.
Source: CNN