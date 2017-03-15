Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mark Cuban discusses Trump politics with Jake Tapper on The Lead
Mark Cuban discusses Trump politics with Jake Tapper on The Lead

    JUST WATCHED

    Mark Cuban on Trump: 'No leadership skills'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mark Cuban on Trump: 'No leadership skills'

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, billionaire Mark Cuban criticized President Donald Trump's communication skills. He also didn't reject the possibility of running for president in 2020.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and celebrities (9 Videos)

See More

Mark Cuban on Trump: 'No leadership skills'

The Lead

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, billionaire Mark Cuban criticized President Donald Trump's communication skills. He also didn't reject the possibility of running for president in 2020.
Source: CNN