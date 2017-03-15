Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Mark Cuban's full interview on President Trump
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Mark Cuban's full interview on President Trump
Businessman and billionaire Mark Cuban spoke ill of President Trump's managerial skills but defended his efforts to create jobs. Watch the full interview with CNN's
Jake Tapper
.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and celebrities (9 Videos)
Mark Cuban's full interview on President Trump
Michael Moore vows to end 'Trump carnage'
Shia LaBeouf arrested at anti-Trump protest
Celebs speak out at anti-Trump rally
Trump calls Madonna 'disgusting'
Snooki to Trump: Worry about the US, not TV
Madonna to march critics: F**k you
Rapper 'Rhymefest' to Trump: Come to Chicago
'Duck Dynasty' star: Donald Trump will have your back
De Niro: I'd like to punch Trump in the face
See More
Mark Cuban's full interview on President Trump
The Lead
Businessman and billionaire Mark Cuban spoke ill of President Trump's managerial skills but defended his efforts to create jobs. Watch the full interview with CNN's
Jake Tapper
.
Source: CNN