Graham: I'll subpoena FBI's information

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tells CNN's Chris Cuomo he is set to speak with FBI Director James Comey about whether or not there is a criminal investigation into President Trump's possible ties to Russia and his wiretapping allegations against the Obama administration.
