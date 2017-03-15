Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
John Oliver runs ad to educate Trump ... again
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
John Oliver runs ad to educate Trump ... again
Comedian John Oliver has launched another commercial in an effort to educate President Donald Trump on health care.
Source: CNN
Late Night Laughs (15 Videos)
John Oliver runs ad to educate Trump ... again
See Ryan Gosling squirm at childhood video
Obama reads mean tweet from Trump
Colbert to Obama: No promotions in 8 years
Michelle Obama impersonates the President
Clinton: Putin, Trump have a 'bromance'
Late night hosts skewer Donald Trump tax report
Sheryl Crow and Usher team up to slam politicians
Britney Spears does 'Carpool Karaoke'
Hilarious way 'GOT' star got out of a speeding ticket
Meghan Trainor falls onstage during 'Tonight Show'
Jimmy Kimmel running for Vice President?
Fallon mocks Trump over 'bigly' comment
See who crashed Gwen Stefani's carpool karaoke
Larry David mocks Bernie Sanders on 'SNL'
'SNL' spoofs CNN debate
See More
John Oliver runs ad to educate Trump ... again
Newsroom
Comedian John Oliver has launched another commercial in an effort to educate President Donald Trump on health care.
Source: CNN