Sessions
Sessions

    Sessions denies briefing Trump on wiretap

Sessions denies briefing Trump on wiretap

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he never gave President Donald Trump reason to believe the GOP candidate had been wiretapped by the Obama administration during the campaign.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he never gave President Donald Trump reason to believe the GOP candidate had been wiretapped by the Obama administration during the campaign.
