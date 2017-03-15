Breaking News
GOP's Nunes: No evidence for wiretap claim
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said neither he nor the ranking Democrat on the committee have seen any evidence that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped Donald Trump last year.
