Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

house intelligence committee russia
house intelligence committee russia

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP's Nunes: No evidence for wiretap claim

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP's Nunes: No evidence for wiretap claim

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said neither he nor the ranking Democrat on the committee have seen any evidence that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped Donald Trump last year.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

GOP's Nunes: No evidence for wiretap claim

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said neither he nor the ranking Democrat on the committee have seen any evidence that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped Donald Trump last year.
Source: CNN