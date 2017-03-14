Breaking News

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, smiles as Representative Greg Walden, a Republican from Oregon, right, and Representative Kevin Brady, a Republican from Texas, sit during a discussion on health care in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. U.S., on Friday, March 10, 2017.
    CBO report: 14 million more uninsured next year

Twenty-four million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 under the House Republican health care bill than under Obamacare, including 14 million by next year, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports.
Source: CNN

