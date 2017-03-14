CBO report: 14 million more uninsured next year

Twenty-four million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 under the House Republican health care bill than under Obamacare, including 14 million by next year, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports.
