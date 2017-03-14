Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sen. Bob Menendez appears on CNN's Jake Tapper's show
Sen. Bob Menendez appears on CNN's Jake Tapper's show

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator: King is leader of 'Make America White'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator: King is leader of 'Make America White'

Sen. Bob Menendez was asked about Rep. Steve King's comments about breeding outside "western civilization." Menendez said the remark was despicable.
Source: CNN

alt right (12 Videos)

See More

Senator: King is leader of 'Make America White'

The Lead

Sen. Bob Menendez was asked about Rep. Steve King's comments about breeding outside "western civilization." Menendez said the remark was despicable.
Source: CNN