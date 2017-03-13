Breaking News
Spicer: Of course we can take Trump's word
Spicer: Of course we can take Trump's word
Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended President Trump's word by saying "of course" we can take Trump for his word "if he's not joking."
Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended President Trump's word by saying "of course" we can take Trump for his word "if he's not joking."
