Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: The Senate side of the US Capitol is shown October 11, 2016 in Washington DC. House and Senate Republicans are in a close race with Democrats to keep control of both houses of Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: The Senate side of the US Capitol is shown October 11, 2016 in Washington DC. House and Senate Republicans are in a close race with Democrats to keep control of both houses of Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP braces for cost analysis of health plan

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP braces for cost analysis of health plan

The Congressional Budget Office could release today an analysis of the cost and expected reach of the GOP's American Health Care Act.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (15 Videos)

See More

GOP braces for cost analysis of health plan

New Day

The Congressional Budget Office could release today an analysis of the cost and expected reach of the GOP's American Health Care Act.
Source: CNN