Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawmakers demand evidence of wiretap claim

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawmakers demand evidence of wiretap claim

The House Intelligence Committee has asked the Justice Department to provide evidence of President Trump's wiretapping claim. The impending deadline comes as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have denounced Trump's accusations leveled against former President Obama.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump wiretap claims (15 Videos)

See More

Lawmakers demand evidence of wiretap claim

New Day

The House Intelligence Committee has asked the Justice Department to provide evidence of President Trump's wiretapping claim. The impending deadline comes as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have denounced Trump's accusations leveled against former President Obama.
Source: CNN