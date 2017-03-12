Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery on October 19, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, known as the Normandy Four, met in Berlin to discuss implementation of the peace plan known as the Minsk Protocol, a roadmap for resolving the conflict in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded in 2014 and annexed the peninsula of Crimea. The United States has threatened renewed sanctions on Russia if the country did not either implement the plan in the coming months or arrive at a plan on how to do so. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace process at the German federal Chancellery on October 19, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, known as the Normandy Four, met in Berlin to discuss implementation of the peace plan known as the Minsk Protocol, a roadmap for resolving the conflict in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded in 2014 and annexed the peninsula of Crimea. The United States has threatened renewed sanctions on Russia if the country did not either implement the plan in the coming months or arrive at a plan on how to do so. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    When rebellion arrived in Russia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

When rebellion arrived in Russia

Vladimir Putin's grudge against Hillary Clinton may have been the motive for alleged Russian interference in the American election. Putin believed that she was responsible for the darkest moment of his presidency. "CNN Special Report: The Most Powerful Man in the World" airs at 9 PM on March 13.
Source: CNN

Vladimir Putin (12 Videos)

See More

When rebellion arrived in Russia

Fareed Zakaria, GPS

Vladimir Putin's grudge against Hillary Clinton may have been the motive for alleged Russian interference in the American election. Putin believed that she was responsible for the darkest moment of his presidency. "CNN Special Report: The Most Powerful Man in the World" airs at 9 PM on March 13.
Source: CNN