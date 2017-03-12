Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

fareed zakaria putin documentary clip one_00000225
fareed zakaria putin documentary clip one_00000225

    JUST WATCHED

    Writer: 'Putin views Trump as an apprentice'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Writer: 'Putin views Trump as an apprentice'

In a clip from "'The most powerful man in the world", Masha Gessen on how Vladimir Putin viewed Trump's victory. The one-hour special airs Monday at 9 pm.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Writer: 'Putin views Trump as an apprentice'

In a clip from "'The most powerful man in the world", Masha Gessen on how Vladimir Putin viewed Trump's victory. The one-hour special airs Monday at 9 pm.
Source: CNN