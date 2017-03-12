Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Darrell Issa faces tough crowd at town hall

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Darrell Issa faces tough crowd at town hall

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa received mixed reception at his town hall in California where he answered questions about the new health care plan and pre-existing conditions.
Source: CNN

American Health Care Act (16 Videos)

See More

Darrell Issa faces tough crowd at town hall

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa received mixed reception at his town hall in California where he answered questions about the new health care plan and pre-existing conditions.
Source: CNN