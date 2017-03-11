Trump: White House intruder is troubled

A man carrying a backpack was arrested after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by Secret Service by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said. "It was a troubled person. It was very sad," President Trump said of the incident.
