Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: White House intruder is troubled

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: White House intruder is troubled

A man carrying a backpack was arrested after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by Secret Service by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said. "It was a troubled person. It was very sad," President Trump said of the incident.
Source: CNN

White House security concerns (8 Videos)

See More

Trump: White House intruder is troubled

Newsroom

A man carrying a backpack was arrested after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by Secret Service by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said. "It was a troubled person. It was very sad," President Trump said of the incident.
Source: CNN