Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks briefly to reporters at Trump Tower, November 30, 2016 in New York City.
Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks briefly to reporters at Trump Tower, November 30, 2016 in New York City.

    JUST WATCHED

    Bharara: Trump had said he wanted me to stay

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bharara: Trump had said he wanted me to stay

A source says US Attorney for Manhatten Preet Bharara will not resign and will instead make President Donald Trump fire him.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Bharara: Trump had said he wanted me to stay

Newsroom

A source says US Attorney for Manhatten Preet Bharara will not resign and will instead make President Donald Trump fire him.
Source: CNN